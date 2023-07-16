More days and duration allowed for interaction of prisoners with kin, friends and lawyers

Kottayam: Often the family members of prisoners face several hassles to meet them. The number of days and even minutes for a direct interaction is very limited. In a significant move, the Kerala Prisons Department has lifted several restrictions in this regard, though with riders.

Hereafter, prisoners are allowed two or more meetings a week with relatives, friends, or lawyers. A meeting will be allowed for half an hour.

If the jail superintendent allows, they can take more time. The maximum number of people who can meet with a prisoner will be five. The curbs on sending letters too have been eased.

The meeting with unpunished criminal prisoners should be visible to the jail officer. However, their conversation should not be heard by the jail officer. The presence of the jail officer is not needed in the meeting between the prisoners in the civil case and relatives and friends.