Kollam: The taluk ofice at Karunagappally saw dramatic scenes on Saturday morning as a young woman arrived to join duty, with 'fake documents'.

R Rakhi (25) from Ezhukone was arrested soon after the taluk office authorities found her documents to be forged. They alerted the police after contacting the Kerala Public Service Commission.

According to the police, Rakhi confessed to the crime and said she fabricated the documents due to the mental stress over not getting a government job. Rakhi was arrested by the Kollam East Police.

Upon arriving at the taluk office, accompanied by her husband's family members, she produced an advice memo purportedly issued by the Kerala Public Service Commission. She submitted to the taluk office authorities an appointment letter for joining duty as lower division clerk.

The taluk officials, who examined the documents, turned suspicious and sent her off without accepting the documents. The Karunagappally tehsildar lodged complaints with the Kollam district collector and later with the Karunagappally police.

Ruckus before PSC office

Later, Rakhi and her family members went to the PSC regional office at Kollam and claimed that her name was there on the PSC rank-list initially and that she had received the advice memo by post. She also created a scene, claiming that she would tell the media about PSC officers altering the rank list.

However, the documents produced were found to be fake during the checks carried out by the PSC regional officer R Baburaj and district officer T A Thankam. Her husband and family were apparently not aware that the documents had been forged. The police said they are investigating whether more people are involved in the case.

Lies exposed

Rakhi had said that she stood at the 102nd spot in the rank-list for the post of secretariat assistant. But an inquiry revealed the exam was not held at the school, which was the centre for the test, on the day Rakhi claimed she had written the secretariat assistant exam.