'He calls CM Pinarayi, uncle'; MSF alleges CPM connection for Malappuram Police Chief

Malappuram: The students' wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has planned to approach the state police chief with serious allegations against S Sujith Das, head of the Malappuram district police unit.

The Muslim Students' Federation (MSF) has alleged that Sujith Das is trying to tarnish the image of Malappuram by ramping up arrests and slapping serious offences on petty cases.

P Abdul Hameed MLA, District General Secretary, IUML said: “The DPC is targeting the Muslim League and its youth and students' organisation. The police in the district are acting against the party workers on his instructions. When we approach the police stations, they say there is a direction from the DPC to take a maximum number of cases,” Hameed said.

The party has alleged that the district police deliberately exclude DYFI and BJP workers from the cases related to protests. “They have registered cases against about 350 MSF workers in one and a half months. This includes cases against all the persons involved in a protest march,” IUML sources said.

Hameed said five IUML MLAs met Sujith Das to raise their issues, but did not receive a positive response. “The party has decided to take this matter seriously and the MLAs will meet the chief minister."

Monson Mavunkal.

Monson Mavunkal connection

The other allegations levelled by the MSF included abetment to the suicide of Sreekumar, an ASI with the district police and connections with fake-antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

MSF State President Navas has alleged that ASI Sreekumar committed suicide due to mental torture inflicted by the DPC. “He was insulted by Sujith Das two days before the suicide. He told his friends that the DPC would be responsible if he commits suicide.

"Also, Sujith Das's marriage party was attended by Monson Mavungal which fuels the rumours about his nexus with such criminals,” Navas said.

Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

'Pinarayi uncle' and RSS links

Navas has claimed that Sujith Das has close connections with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “We have got information from personnel working close with the DPC that he mentions the CM as uncle,” said Navas. He has also alleged that Sujith Das was an ABVP and switched allegiance to the CPM after joining the force.

Meanwhile, the IUML whip in Niyamasabha, P K Basheer MLA, had said that the DPC was trying to impress the state government by registering a large number of cases against MSF. “Many of them have even not been able to get a passport due to the serious sections slapped on them,” he said.

Youth Congress State Vice President Riyas Mukkoli has claimed he is a victim of police brutality. “A few weeks ago I suffered a serious head injury in a lathi-charge during a DPC office march. The police deliberately hit on my head. The police act brutally even against peaceful protests carried out by the opposition parties,” Mukkoli said.