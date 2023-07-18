SC postpones hearing of SNC-Lavalin case to September 12

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the hearing of the infamous SNC-Lavalin scandal involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to September 12.

A new bench of the Supreme Court was supposed to hear the case on Tuesday.

A division bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Dutta will consider the case which was adjourned 33 times.

A division bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar was considering the case earlier. Justice Ravikumar recused himself from the case as he was a part of the hearing of the case in the Kerala High Court.

A CBI petition against the acquittal of Pinarayi Vijayan and others in the case, and another petition against the High Court ruling that they should face trial are pending before the apex court.

The CBI had moved the Supreme Court on August 23, 2017, after the Kerala High Court acquitted Pinarayi and two others -- K Mohanachandran, former power secretary and Francis -- from the case.

Pinarayi was accused of awarding a contract to Canadian firm SNC-Lavalin when he was the power minister in 1996 and causing a loss to the state exchequer. A special court in Thiruvananthapuram had earlier discharged him in the case.