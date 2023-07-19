Heavy rain likely in Kerala today, yellow alert in 4 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2023 09:16 AM IST
Two women cross a waterlogged paddy field in Wayanad. Photo: Jithin Joel Haarim/Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that torrential rains will batter Kerala till July 22. 

A yellow alert has been sounded for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

A cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the North-West part of the Bay of Bengal within 24 hours. Under its influence, heavy downpour will pound Kerala, alerted the Met department.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised fishermen against venturing into the seas from July 19 to 22.

