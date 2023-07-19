Traffic curbs in Kottayam today; holiday for schools in dist from afternoon

Kottayam: Thousands are paying respect to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as his mortal remains are being brought from Puthupally House in Jagathy to Kottayam on Wednesday morning. The mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Thirunakkara Maidan by evening and later will be taken to his ancestral home in Puthupally.

Traffic curbs have been imposed in the district as part of the funeral procession of the former CM.

• The heavy vehicles coming through MC Road from the Nattakam side have to take a left turn from Cement Kavala and proceed via Parechal bypass, Tiruvathukkal, and Kurishupalli to reach Aruthootti Junction. From there, these vehicles have to take a right turn to reach Chalukunnu Junction before heading to the Medical College direction. The vehicles proceeding to Kumarakom direction should take the Tiruvathukkal, Aruthootti route.

• The light vehicles heading in the east direction along the MC Road should take a right turn at Manippuzha Junction and proceed towards Kanjikuzhi via Kaduvakulam and Kolladu.

• The vehicles coming from Nagampadam bridge should head towards Chanthakavala via Nagampadam bus stand, Railway station, and Logos. These vehicles should then proceed towards the Kodimatha direction via Market Road and ML Road.

• The vehicles coming from the Kumarakom side should reach Baker Junction and take a right turn and proceed towards the bus stand.

• The buses heading to Karappuzha, Tiruvathukkal, and Illikkal directions should reach Baker Junction first and proceed towards Tiruvathukkal side via Aruthootti.

• The heavy vehicles coming via K K Road and heading towards Chenganassery direction should take the Kanjikuzhi, Devalokam, and Kaduvakulam route. The private buses should proceed via Collectorate, Logos, Shastri Road, and Kurien Uthuppu Road to reach the Nagampadam bus stand.

Parking spaces

Parking spaces have also been allotted for people who will be taking part in the procession or paying respect to the former CM in Thirunakkara Maidan on Wednesday.

• Thirunakkara temple ground (Department vehicles)

• Old Police Station ground, Thirunakkara (Car and other small vehicles)

• CMS College Road (Car and other small vehicles)

• Thirunakkara Bus Stand ( Car and other small vehicles)

• Jerusalem Marthoma Church ground, Opp Dist hospital (Car and other small vehicles)

• Kurian Uthup Road (Buses and other big vehicles)

• Erayilkadavu Bypass (Buses and other big vehicles)

Holiday for schools

The District Collector informed that schools in the district will have a holiday on Wednesday afternoon, as part of the traffic restrictions for the funeral procession.