Oommen Chandy funeral: Traffic restrictions in Puthupally

Kottayam: Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movements in view of the funeral procession of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who died in the early hours of Tuesday.

The curbs, effective at 6 am on Thursday, are as follows:

• Vehicles coming from Thengana and proceeding to the Kottayam side should take a deviation from the Njalikuzhy junction and proceed via Chingavanam.

• Vehicles coming from the Karukachal side and proceeding towards Manarcadu in the Kottayam direction should take a deviation near the Vettattukavala LP School and head towards Manarcadu via Narakathodu junction and Kanjirathinmoodu junction, circling Payyapadi.

• Vehicles heading to Karukachal, Thengana side, from Kottayam should take a left turn from Mandiram Kalunku junction and proceed via Poomattam, Spice Junction (Kanjirathum moodu), IHRD junction, and Narakathodu junction to reach Vettattukavala LP School junction and move further.

• Heavy vehicles heading towards Puthupally from Manarcadu, Kottayam side, should proceed via Kottayam town, and those from Karukachal, Thengana side, should proceed either via Changanassery or by Kangazha 14th mile.

Parking spaces at Puthupally

• Eramallur Chira ground

• Paddy field ground

• Georgian Public School ground

• Puthupally Govt HSS ground

• Don Bosco school ground

• Nilackkal Chira ground

• Horeb Church ground

Special instruction

• Vehicles coming from Thengana, Changanassery side should park at Eramallur Chira ground/Paddy Field ground/Georgian Public School ground.

• Vehicles coming from Kottayam, Manarcadu side should park at Puthupally Govt HSS ground/ Don Bosco School ground.

• Vehicles coming from the Karukachal side should park at Nilackkal Chira ground/ Horeb Church ground.

• Parking of vehicles is not allowed in the sections from Mandiram Culvert to Puthupally junction, Kanjirammoodu junction to Nilackkal Church, and Eravinallur Culvert to Puthupally junction.