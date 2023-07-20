Oommen Chandy’s pocket diary: a must do list of daily events straight from the heart

Thiruvananthapuram: It was his heart itself! Oommen Chandy used to carry a pocket diary and a pen all the time though there were several occasions when not even a penny was there in his pocket.

Kunjunju, as he was affectionately called, was very particular that he himself should jot down programmes and all. And he used to follow specific codes, that only he could comprehend. Only those in his close circles could even make out his small handwriting.

If Oommen Chandy note down an event in his diary, he made it a point to attend the same, no matter how busy he was, day or night. Because of this, organisers would often hem him in to ensure he had entered the same in his diary.

OC used to write and stick his name ‘OOMMEN CHANDY’ in bold English letters on the diary cover. Sometimes he would write his name on the first page. He used to follow this habit right from his college days when he used to work tiresomely for the Kerala Students Union and later helmed the student’s outfit. He took great care to stick with it even when he became the chief minister and the Opposition leader.

Oommen Chandy used to scribble down party events, marriages, funeral functions, things to do on the day, and the like, in small fonts. He would jot down in a single line what others scribble in ten lines. Not even his close circles had permission to handle the pocket diary. He only enters the place or name, and the time just beside that. Nothing more was written. It was very difficult to make out the same. So it was the task of his personal staff to find out the same and brief him about the programme as and when they happen.

His former Additional Private Secretary R K Balakrishnan recollects that there were many occasions when Oommen Chandy had just noted – in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am, or Kasaragod at 6 pm.

If there is no more blank space left on the diary, he would scribble down things on tiny paper pieces and keep them in between the diary pages. The diary would turn spoiled by the end of the year, following frequent use. Both his pocket and diary would budge out as he used to stick in numerous paper pieces. Even when he was taken to Bengaluru for administering treatment, he carried the pocket diary along with him.

His former press secretary P T Chacho recalled that there were a couple of instances when Oommen Chandy lost his pocket dairies during train or flight journeys and luckily, he got them back later.

He would turn restless if the diary goes missing, and continues to be in a bad mood till he gets it back. And when the new year rang in, he would get a new diary, replacing the old one.