Kerala stays awake to bid goodbye to Oommen Chandy, procession less than 20 km away from Puthupally

Kottayam: The funeral procession of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is 18km away from Puthupally, his hometown in Kerala's Kottayam district. The KSRTC bus with big wide glass windows, carrying his mortal remains is yet to reach its final destination almost 24 hours into his final journey.

The procession for the 79-year-old leader who died on Tuesday continues to move at a snail pace. The hearse which started at 7am in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday reached Changanassery at 6am on Wednesday.

The only thing slowing down the hearse was people. A sea of humanity. People from many generations. Some had personal stories to tell, others wanted to pay their respects.

The final journey

The procession had entered the Kollam district by 3 pm. Massive crowds gathered at various towns in the district -- at Chadayamangalam, Valakam, Ayur, Kottarakkara and Adoor.



It took almost six hours for the procession to reach Enathu, the entry point to the neighbouring district of Pathanamthitta.

Funeral procession at Changanassery. Photo: Manorama

Meanwhile, a large gathering waited patiently at the Thirunakkara Maidan, in the heart of Kottayam town to see their beloved leader a last time.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said the envious outpouring of the masses was a testimony to how deeply Oommen Chandy touched people's lives. Sudhakaran was addressing a sizeable crowd at Thirunakkara.

Upon arrival, his body will be kept at Thirunakkara for the public to pay respects. Later, the procession that began at the Puthuppally House at Jagathy in the state capital will move to his hometown of Puthuppally.

People waiting at Thirunakkara maidanam to pay last respects to Oommen Chandy.

The funeral was scheduled for 3.30 pm at the St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally under the supervision of Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

Oommen Chandy had passed away at 4.25 am in Bengaluru on Tuesday. His mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram in a special flight.