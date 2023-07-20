Ragging of second-year-student in Kozhikode: College suspends six students

Kozhikode: The MES College of Arts and Sciences in Chathamangalam suspended six students over ragging a second-year degree student of the college. The decision was taken following a joint meeting by the College council and anti-ragging cell.

The victim, Mohammed Midhulaj from Pullalloor, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital with multiple injuries to his face and back.

Midhulaj's father said his son was subjected to ragging by a gang of over 20 students that verbally abused him on Saturday. It is alleged that the gang questioned him over his dress and hairstyle before launching a brutal attack.

"My son was brutally ragged by his college mates," Midhulaj's father Mohammed told Onmanorama. "His eyes are swollen, and he has some problems seeing; the nasal bone is also damaged," he said.

According to reports, two other students from the same college were also assaulted by the gang. They have sustained minor injuries.

The Kunnamangalam Police have registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). An inquiry committee has also been formed, and the case has also been reported to the University of Calicut.