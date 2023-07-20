Vinayakan's house attacked over insensitive comments about Oommen Chandy

The house of award-winning actor Vinayakan was attacked by a group of unidentified persons hours after he made a controversial remark about the funeral procession of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

According to reports, the windows of Vinayakan's flat near the International Stadium in Kaloor were damaged by stone pelting. It is alleged that attempts were also made to break open the door.

The incident occurred around 4 pm and it is alleged that the attackers were Congress workers.

Vinayakan had unleashed a storm with a Facebook live earlier on the day, in which he questioned the importance of three-day mourning over the death of Chandy.

"Who is this Oommen Chandy?" Vinayakan had said at the start of his short video message.

Vinayakan has deleted the video from his feed, but it has already gone viral.

