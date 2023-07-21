DJ party at TVM medical college amid state mourning for Oommen Chandy sparks row

Thiruvananthapuram: When Kerala was observing two-day official mourning to pay last respects to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, a group of MBBS students here allegedly conducted a DJ party. A complaint in this regard has been submitted before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



Former medical college ward councillor G S Sreekumar, the complainant accused the students of conducting a DJ party at Thiruvananthapuram Govt. Medical College ground and consuming alcohol in a public place.

“ The campus was illuminated and a musical programme was also held. I informed police and excise officials about the programme which was held against the government's directions. When thousands of people were paying tribute to Oommen Chandy, a government institution like a medical college was witnessing such activities. Organising the programme without abiding by the directions of the government marks disrespect towards Oommen Chandy. So, a detailed investigation should be conducted and strict action should be taken,” reads the complaint.

It is learnt that outgoing MBBS students of the 2017 batch organised the celebrations as part of their convocation. The DJ party was held on July 18, the date of Oommen Chandy's death. Though the government had declared two-day state mourning, the college authority didn't cancel the event which was scheduled for the evening of July 18.

Oommen Chandy who was undergoing treatment for cancer breathed his last around 4.25 am on July 18 in Bengaluru.