Tribunal cancels punitive transfer of Kasaragod Govt College former principal in-charge to Kozhikode

Kasaragod: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal on Friday cancelled the disciplinary transfer of Kasaragod Government College's former principal in-charge Dr Rema M to Kozhikode, said her lawyer George Poonthottam.



However, Dr Rema, an associate professor of Statistics, will not be able to return to Kasaragod Government College.

Taking note of the complaints of the students and the government's stance, the tribunal directed the Directorate of Collegiate Education to transfer her to Govinda Pai Memorial Government College at Manjeswar in Kasaragod district. Govinda Pai College has a BSc course in statistics.

The order was passed on a petition moved by Dr Rema, who last academic year locked horns with the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The mutual disagreements descended into a full-blown crisis over Dr Rema's handling of the students' demand to service drinking water filters on the campus.

On February 20, when a few SFI activists went to her to talk on the issue, she locked them up in her chamber and returned after two hours.

The students filed their complaints with Minister for Higher Education R Bindu and the State Human Rights Commission. Later, they went on an indefinite protest saying they would not allow Dr Rema to step on the campus.

Three days later, Minister Bindu put out a Facebook post saying she has directed the Director of Collegiate Education to remove Dr Rema as the principal in charge of the college.

Later, the directorate instituted an inquiry against her.

Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a whistleblower group, had alleged that the government acted against Dr Rema under the pressure of a 'student organisation' after she raised the issue of drug abuse and peddling on campus. Dr Rema had alleged that some SFI activists were involved with the peddlers. She also convened a meeting of parents and teachers to discuss the issue.

Deputy Director of Collegiate Education Dr Sunil John J, who headed an inquiry, found Dr Rema made "statements to media that caused discontent among students, and airing opinions that humiliated students, and acted in violation of government rules".

The report said her continuation in the college would affect the academic ambience of the college, and recommended she be moved out of the college.

On July 9, Director of Collegiate Education Sudhir K transferred Dr Rema to CHMKM Government Arts and Science College at Koduvally in Kozhikode district.

Though the Kerala Administrative Tribunal partially reversed the order, the Save University Campaign Committee, which threw its weight behind Dr Rema, said it was unhappy with the order.

In a statement, SUCC said the tribunal's order partially endorsed the decision of the government's action against the teacher. It is unfortunate that the government under the pressure of student organisations was taking action against teachers who are trying to better the academic ambience in colleges, it said in a statement

Kasaragod Government College's decision to strictly implement the code of conduct for students proved that the decisions taken by Dr Rema were in the right direction, it said.

Advocate Poonthottam said he would challenge the order of the Administrative Tribunal in the High Court of Kerala.