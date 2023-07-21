No need to file case, remarks Vinayakan's personal opinion: Chandy Oommen

Kottayam: Oommen Chandy's son Chandy Oommen has said there isn't a need to file a case against Vinayakan over the actor's controversial remarks against the late former chief minister.

“My father would have done the same. He would have taken it as Vinayakan's personal opinion,” he said.

The social media was hit by a barrage of comments after the actor in a live Facebook session allegedly 'insulted' former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who passed away on Tuesday.

The incident, which sparked widespread protests and demands for an apology has left the actor facing intense backlash from the public and political circles.

The house of the award-winning actor was attacked by a group of unidentified persons hours after he made the controversial remark. According to reports, the windows of Vinayakan's flat near the International Stadium in Kaloor were damaged as miscreants hurled stones at the building. Allegedly attempts were also made to break open the door.

During the live Facebook session, Vinayakan was seen expressing his disdain for Oommen Chandy, questioning his significance and the reason behind granting a holiday as a mark of respect. The actor's remarks drew sharp criticism and fuelled outrage among netizens and Congress workers.

"Who is this Oommen Chandy, why three days leave, stop all these and go, I am telling the Press. My father is dead, and so is yours. So what should we do now? You may think he's good, I don't. If we consider the case of Karunakaran, won't we know who he is?" Vinayakan was heard saying during the livestream.