Woman found murdered at Ponnani, search on for husband

Malappuram: A man is absconding after allegedly murdering his wife at their house at Ponnani in Malappuram Thursday night.

Valiaparambu native Alingal Sulaikha (36) is the deceased.

The Ponnani Police have started a search for her husband, Cheriyapanchinakath Younis Koya.

According to preliminary reports, Sulaikha was stabbed and attacked on the head with an iron rod while she stepped out of the bathroom.

The neighbours came for help hearing the children scream and rushed Sulaikha to the Taluk Hospital in Ponnani, where she was confirmed dead.

It has been alleged that Koya murdered Sulaikha over family issues. She was the president of the Mother Teachers Association of the MIUP School at Ponnani.