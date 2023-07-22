Alappuzha: A middle-aged man was found charred to death inside a car at Thayankary in Edathua village in the wee hours of Saturday.

Residents of the area first noticed the burning car near the Thayankary boat jetty around 3.45 am. They soon alerted the police control room and informed them about the incident. Fire force personnel and police rushed to the spot and doused the flames by 4.15 am.

A man, appearing to be in his late forties, was found charred inside the vehicle, which was completely gutted. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

“We saw the car in flames early morning and heard blasts. We didn’t receive any hints of occupants inside the vehicle then, as the fire was raging on. We couldn’t go near the car. Finally, we realised there was one person inside after two hours,” said a resident.

A team of forensic experts visited the spot and collected the evidence.