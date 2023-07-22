Irinjalakuda police arrest man for molesting 10-year-old girl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2023 08:39 PM IST
Ibrahim befriended the girl's family offering financial support. Photo: Representational Image/ Canva

Thrissur: Irinjalakkuda police on Saturday arrested a 64-year-old man for sexually molesting a 10-year-old girl belonging to a poor family.

The arrested is Painattu Veettil Ibrahim, a resident of Kodungallur Chenthengu Bazar. 

The accused was arrested from his home by a team led by Irnjalakuda Inspector Aneesh Kareem.

“Ibrahim befriended the girl's family offering financial support. They know him for the past five years. However, in the recent past, he started misbehaving with the girl whenever she was alone at home,” said a police officer. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The girl informed her mother about her ordeal a few days back and the family approached her school for help.

Later, the parents also informed the Irinjalakuda police. The accused was arrested from his home by a team led by Irnjalakuda Inspector Aneesh Kareem.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout