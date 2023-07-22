Pathanamthitta: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 1.58 crore compensation to a 30-year-old man who was seriously injured in a bike accident six years ago.

This is reportedly the highest compensation amount ordered in a bike accident case in Kerala.

The beneficiary is Akhil K Bobby of Kuttiplackal House, Prakkanam, in Pathanamthitta district.

G P Jayakrishnan, judge of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Pathanamthitta, ordered the compensation.

According to the court order, the insurance company must pay a cumulative amount of Rs 1,58,76,192 which includes legal costs of Rs 6,17,333 and the interest accruing at 9% on the original compensation of Rs 1,02,49,44, with effect from March 15, 2018, when the case was filed.

The court also ordered that the respondents, National Insurance Company’s branch office in Pathanamthitta, should pay the amount to the petitioner within a month.

The accident

Akhil was severely wounded in a bike collision near the Ganapathi Temple at Elanthoor on July 25, 2017. The bike which Akhil was riding was rammed by another bike coming from the opposite direction.

Akhil who was initially taken to a private hospital at Kozhencherry was shifted to the Christian Medical College, Vellore, for expert care.

Akhil was aged 24 at the time of the accident.

The medical board report, which state that he had suffered a disability of 90% owing to the injuries suffered to the backbone and other parts of the body, was produced in the court.

Advocate N Babu Varghese appeared for the petitioner.