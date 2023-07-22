Sachin Pilot pays homage to Oommen Chandy, consoles family

Kottayam: Two day after former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy's funeral, Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reached Kottayam to pay homage to the former. Pilot visited Chandy's tomb at St. George Orthodox church around 1.45 pm on Saturday.



After paying tribute to the Congress veteran, Sachin Pilot consoled Oommen Chandy's wife, daughters and son.

“ Oommen Chandy followed a politics of simplicity and transparency. Politicians must be honest in their life like him. He was always on smiles. His political life is really inspirational,” Sachin Pilot told the media after paying homage to the late leader.

Oommen Chandy died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday after prolonged illness. He was 79.