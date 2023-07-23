Thiruvananthapuram: As financial crisis continued to trouble Kerala, the state government has decided to cut the distribution of Onam food kits this year. It is learnt that only yellow ration cardholders (Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries) who belong to the most economically backward section of society will get the food kits this time. Along with these beneficiaries, the government is planning to distribute the kits to nearly 50,000 inmates of various welfare centres in the state.



The civil supplies department claimed that the distribution of food kits to all ration cardholders is not possible due to fund shortage.

Hence, only 5.87 lakh people who hold yellow ration cards will be eligible for the free food kit. At the same time, the government has to spend at least Rs 30 crore for this limited distribution. If the government considers 35.52 lakh pink cardholders, the expenditure on the food kit will touch Rs 300 crore.