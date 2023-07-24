Coconut tree with youths perched on it plunges into Malappuram river

Four youths narrowly escaped unhurt on Sunday after a coconut tree that they had climbed on the banks all of a sudden uprooted and fell into the river.

The youths from Karulai had come to bathe in the river in Kettungal Chira at Kalikkavu on Sunday evening.

The incident happened as the four men were about to jump into the water from the coconut tree that was leaning onto the waterbody.

Though the youths were thrown up in the air in the impact, none of them sustained injuries as they all fell in the water.

With the onset of the rainy season, many people in the area visit the river to bathe.

Videos of people jumping into waterbodies from trees on the banks are popular on social media platforms.

The youths in the aforesaid case in point met with the accident when they tried to recreate such a video.