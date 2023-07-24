Man's palm chopped off in Idukki, accused held

Idukki: In a shocking incident, the right palm of a man was chopped off following an argument over a financial deal at Adimali on Sunday. Vijayaraj of Polinjapalam was attacked by Adimali resident Binu during a spat over money related to a timber sale.



Sources revealed that police took Binu into custody on Sunday night itself. Police reported that Vijayaraj had to settle a payment to Binu over sale of timber.

An agitated Binu chopped off Vijayaraj's palm following a quarrel over the money.

Manorama News reported that Vijayaraj was rushed to a private hospital in Ernakulam where he underwent surgery for the palm replantation.

His right palm was found 80% severed in the attack, doctors said.

Police recorded Vijayaraj's statement at the hospital.