Kasaragod registrar general found dead in hotel room

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 24, 2023 03:02 PM IST Updated: July 24, 2023 03:16 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: Manorama

Kasaragod: District registrar general T E Muhammed Ashraf (55) was found dead in a hotel room in Kasaragod town on Monday.

Ashraf from Parappur in Malappuram district's Kottakkal is survived by wife Basriya, a son and two daughters.

Ashraf took charge as the district officer of the department of registration one year and a half ago, said officials. At times, he used to stay in the hotel at Nullipady. On Sunday night,  before going to bed, he told the receptionist to call him up in the morning.

The telephone call to his room went unanswered in the morning. When the hotel staff checked on him, they found him collapsed on the floor of the bathroom, said police. They took him to the General Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Town police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for autopsy.

