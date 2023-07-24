Road accidents killed 12 daily in Kerala in 2022: Study

Kochi: Road accidents in Kerala claimed the lives of around 12 people in Kerala every day in 2022. An average of five accidents took place on Kerala roads every hour in the year. The year 2022 witnessed a 32% increase in accident cases and a 26% increase in total accident deaths as compared to the previous year 2021. The figures, a persisting matter of concern, were revealed in a government study titled 'Road accidents in Kerala 2018-2022'. The study which examines in detail the road accident cases reported in the state during the five years was prepared by A P Shojan, deputy director, Economics and Statistics, Ernakulam.

According to the report, during 2018-2022, a total of 1,86,375 road accidents were reported in the state. The accidents claimed 19,468 lives and caused injuries to 2,11,534 people. One out of 10 road accidents was fatal, resulting in the death of one or more persons. The worst affected age group is 18-45 years, which accounts for about 60.5% of total accidental deaths.

There were 40,181 accidents in 2018, killing 4,303 people. In 2019, the number of accidents rose to 4,111 and number of deaths to 4,440. The next year, 2019, witnessed a fall in the number of accidents (27,877) and deaths (2,979) due covid lockdowns. The numbers rose to 33,296 and 3,429 in 2021. In 2022, a total of 43,910 road accidents and 4,317 deaths were reported.

In 2022, the total accident cases in Kerala rose to 43,910 cases from 40,181 cases in 2018 which marks a 9.28% increase in five years.

“In the year 2022, there was a 32% increase in accident cases and a 26% increase in total accident deaths as compared to 2021. The trend of total number of accidents and deaths are increasing mainly due to the rise in vehicle density, traffic violations and careless driving,” the report stated.

A matter of solace amid growing concerns of road safety is that the accident severity, which shows the number of people killed in 100 accidents, has shown a declining trend in the 5 years of study.

Deputy director Shojan told Onmanorama that his department conducted the study as part of the National Statistics Day observance. The day fell on June 29. He said the report has been sent to the district collector and follow-up actions will be taken after further consultations with the authorities concerned. The study was conducted based on accident cases registered across police stations in the state.

Major findings

From 2018 to 2022, highest number of accidents and injuries in Kerala was reported in Ernakulam rural region with 17,239 cases. Alappuzha region with 16,230 cases came at the second position. These two regions have very high number of persons injured (20,000 +) in accidents during the 5 years. The fact that Ernakulam has the highest number of vehicles registered can be a reason for this.

Wayanad has the least number of accidents and resultant injuries in these five years, since it hast the least road length in Kerala and also least vehicle density. Also, the District Authority of Road Safety in Wayanad has implemented strict traffic rules, identified the black spots (where accident concentration is high) and spread awareness about road safety among people.

Accident Death Percentage -- number of fatalities per 100 people injured in accidents -- is highest in Palakkad whereas Ernakulam City marks the lowest death percentage due to the advanced medical facilities and improved use of road safety measures.

When it comes to accident fatalities, Thiruvananthapuram comes at the first position with 2,411 accident deaths in five years.

The study showed that large number of road accidents in Kerala occur during winter (October-February), a period after the monsoon spell when the roads are dry and the visibility clear. “Since there is a pleasant climate during the season and with roads being dry, there is a temptation for the driver to press the accelerator. Several festivals take place in the state during this period and more people take to the roads. These might be the reasons for the spike in accidents during the period. Fewer crashes in the rainy season could be because vehicles move at lower speeds following traffic congestion and cautious driving to avoid skidding on slippery roads. Also, the two wheelers which account for a large percentage of road accidents and deaths are lesser on the roads as compared to other seasons,” the study stated.

Gender-wise data

Analysis of the data reported in the study revealed a definite trend of significantly higher accident rates for male drivers compared with female drivers. A total of 56,008 men, 4,379 women and 7 transgenders were involved in road accidents from 2018 to 2022.

“The higher accident rates in male could be influenced by difference in driving behaviour between males and females with high-speed motorcycling. Female drivers may be more likely to drive at lower speeds and overtake more carefully, while male drivers may be more skilled, able to perform difficult manoeuvres, and more likely to risk driving under the influence of alcohol,” the study said.

The study, in conclusion, calls for a change in the mindset of riders and drivers and road users realising their responsibilities: "Road Safety Curriculum needs to be included in both High School and Higher Secondary level syllabus. A better understanding of why and how accidents occur, through investigation of the share of each contributing factor toward it and effective implementation of proper road safety measures is required for mitigation of this problem,” it stated.