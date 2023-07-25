Thiruvananthapuram: "Oommen Chandy never called me his successor," Chandy Oommen, son of the late Congress leader said on Tuesday.

He was responding to Congress leader VM Sudheeran's appeal to avoid byelections in Puthupally constituency and unanimously choose him as Oommen Chandy's successor.

The byelection for the Puthupally assembly seat which fell vacant following the demise of two-time Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is expected to take place in the next six months. The Congress leadership is contemplating to field Chandy's kin as a candidate in the election.

"My father never referred to me as his successor when he was alive. It's not right to call me his successor after his death," Chandy Oommen told Manorama News.

"I'm currently working in the socio-political field in Kerala. I shall continue to do so. VM Sudheeran expressed his personal opinion. I am working in this field for the past 20 years. My father had several opportunities to project me as his successor. How can I say I'm his successor when Appa did not mention it once during his lifetime? My politics is restricted to what the party says. My work is not restricted to Puthupally alone but the whole of Kerala," he said.

Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran

Chandy Oommen added that they will not be resuming the work of their new home any time soon.

Sudheeran had stated that the political leadership in Kerala should consider choosing Chandy Oommen as Oommen Chandy's successor in Puthupally without an election as a mark of respect to the late leader. He was speaking at the Oommen Chandy memorial meeting organized by KPCC at Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

"Kerala's political leadership is present here. Why don't we set a new precedent? Why not introduce a new paradigm in democracy? Oommen Chandy bound Kerala with his love. In front of that love, there is no politics, caste, creed or religion. Everyone is united. I wish to maintain this spirit. Competition should be avoided at least in this by-election. Everyone is expecting Chandy Oommen to succeed Oommen Chandy. In this by-election, we should think about how we can express our love and respect for Oommen Chandy without any election controversies," Sudheeran said.