Chargesheet in Dr Vandana case soon; forensic test report out

Kottarakkara: The forensic test report in the gruesome murder of lady doctor Dr Vandana Das at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital has confirmed the role of accused in the crime.

Blood found on the dress of the accused G Sandeep is of Dr Vandana, states the forensic test report submitted to the police investigation team.

The test reports of other crucial evidence have also been received by the police.

The investigators had earlier received visual evidence from the surveillance cameras. However, the visuals from the place where the young doctor was stabbed could not be procured.

The investigation team is preparing to submit the chargesheet this week itself after getting the nod of the legal experts.

Other key findings

Scientific examination also identified the surgical scissors used for fatally stabbing Vandana. The depth of the stab wounds on her body and the length of the sharp part of the scissors matched.

There were 17 stab wounds on Dr Vandana’s body. The wound inflicted on the home guard and the cop using the same scissors were also found to be similar.

The eyewitnesses, including policemen and Taluk Hospital staff, and more than 100 witness statements add strength to the case. The probe team has received the reports from the doctors’ panel which examined the mental and physical state of Sandeep. Evidence pointing to violent behaviour exhibited by Sandeep earlier is also with the team.

The investigation team is trying to ensure a speedy trial in the case. The Public Prosecutor’s appointment will be done after considering Vandana’s family’s opinion too.

G Sandeep, who was taken to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital on May 10 around 4.30 am for a medical examination, had stabbed house surgeon Dr Vandana Das several times. Sandeep had also inflicted injuries on 5 others including cops.

Kollam Rural District Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police M M Jose is leading the investigation.

HC to consider Vandana’s parents’ plea

The petition filed by Dr Vandana’s parents seeking a CBI probe in their daughter’s murder is to be considered by the High Court on August 17.

The petition submitted by Vandana’s parents K G Mohan Das and T Vasanthakumari alleges that the State Police is not properly investigating the case so as to cover up the lapses on their part. However, the State had recently informed the Court through an affidavit that the investigation is being carried out in a very professional manner using all scientific methods to bring out the truth. As the petitioner sought time to respond to the State’s affidavit, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas posted the case for August 17.

Hearing on Sandeep's bail plea

Kollam: The bail petition filed by accused G Sandeep would be considered today. The Principal District and Sessions Court, Kollam, is to hear the argument of the accused regarding the bail plea, today.