Kerala withdraws April 2022 order on mandatory use of face masks

Thiruvananthapuram: Don’t worry if you forget to wear masks while going out. The Kerala Government has withdrawn the April 27, 2022, order making it mandatory to don face masks in public places.

Now it’s purely the choice of the public whether to wear the mask.

The Government made facemasks compulsory for the first time in March 2020, amid a spike in Covid cases. After some time, people began to disregard the safety measure as the pandemic showed signs of abatement.

However, as Covid cases again surged, the Chief Secretary issued orders in April 2022 and as recently as last January, reminding the public that wearing of masks was compulsory. A fine of Rs 500 was slapped on those caught not wearing masks in public places as fine.

Now the orders have been withdrawn based on the assessment that presently there is no threat of the viral infection that gripped the world over for over two years.