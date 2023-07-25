Massive landslip alongside Edavanna-Koyilandy road

Kozhikode: A massive landslip was reported from the Edavanna-Koyilandy State Highway on Tuesday morning. Tons of debris from the landslip and a huge rock are dangerously hovering above a petrol pump which is under construction downhill.

The land has slipped over the 30-metre-long granite wall of the pump. The displaced boulder now rests atop the pillars and roof of the petrol pump.

While tons of debris of earth and gravel have fallen over the wall, the big rock hovering over the partially built property may fall any time. The under-construction building will be destroyed completely if the rock falls.

'Its raining intermittently here. If it rains heavily, the situation will worsen. Soil and rock may fall onto the state highway and disrupt traffic. The situation will worsen if the boulder falls. At present there are no disruptions for the traffic as the road is 40 metres away from the spot,' Mukkom Fire Station Officer Abdul Gafoor told Onmanorama.

He also said that the pump owner has been informed to stop construction work completely. The Station Officer also said the entry into the area has been banned. A unit of Mukkom fire force and the Mukkom Police are leading the operations.

The pump is owned by a Malappuram native.

Local residents had protested against the large-scale excavation on the mountain.