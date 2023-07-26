Muslim Youth League member expelled for using provocative slogans during Manipur Solidarity march

Kasaragod: A member of the Muslim Youth League was suspended from the party on Wednesday for raising provocative slogans during a march organised on 'Manipur Solidarity Day'.

"Abdul Salam from Kanhangad Municipality has been expelled from the organisation," Muslim Youth League General Secretary P K Firoz said on Wednesday.

The Youth League is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League.

The action was taken in response to an incident where Salam was found shouting provocative slogans during the Youth League rally held at Kanhangad as part of the Manipur Solidarity Day observance.

Firoz said Salam acted in a manner contrary to the ideas of the Muslim League. "Salam's conduct was unforgivable," he added.