Centre's nod for second Vande Bharat train in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 26, 2023 03:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express. Photo: Manoj Chemencheri/Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has assured to allocate the second Vandr Bharat train to Kerala, BJP state secretary K Surendran said in a tweet on Wednesday.

He said the train would run between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. He said the official announcement of the same would be made soon.

As the Vande Bharat service in Kerala is the busiest in the country, there has been demand for one more train on the same route.

The first Vande Bharat train began service in April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first train during his visit on April 25.

