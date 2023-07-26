Maranalloor acid attack: Suicide note of accused points finger at local CPI leader

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the suicide of Saji Kumar, accused in the acid attack against Maranalloor panchayat standing committee chairman and local CPI committee secretary Sudhir Khan, police on Wednesday recovered his suicide note from the lodge at Madurai where he was found dead.

The deceased who is also a local CPI leader was absconding from police after attacking Khan on Sunday.



In the suicide note, he blamed CPI district council member Bhasurangan and accused him of being responsible for his suicide. Saji also pointed out that Bhasurangan who is the president of Kandala Co-operative Service Bank took revenge on him for contesting in the bank election without seeking his permission.

Saji also criticised that CPI is on the verge of collapse as being controlled by Bhasurangan.

Manorama News reported that disputes and financial deals within CPI may have led to the acid attack and suicide.

It was on Sunday morning, Saji poured acid on A R Sudhir Khan who was asleep at his residence. Though Sudhir Khan didn't see his assailant and assumed that he got injured in a mobile phone blast, his wife told police that Saji Kumar had reached their house with a packet.

Saji Kumar who was on the run since Sunday found hanging at a lodge in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday.