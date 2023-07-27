College student killed by speeding bike in Muvattupuzha, 2 injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2023 07:32 AM IST
R Namita, CCTV footage of the accident. Photo: Manorama

Muvatupuzha: A college student met a tragic end after being hit by a motorbike here while crossing the road on Wednesday. The accident took place in front of Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha at around 5 pm.

The deceased R Namita, a final year BCom student, was returning home after completing an examination. She was the daughter of Raghu R from Kunnakkal, Valakom in Ernakulam district.

Another student Anushree Raj, daughter of Manimala native MD Jayarajan, was injured in the accident.

RELATED ARTICLES

The CCTV visuals a bike from Muvattupuzha hit the two students while they crossed the road with caution.  While one of the students thrown into the air fell a few metres away, the other was carried on the bike for a few metres before crashing.

Though rushed to the hospital immediately Namita could not be saved. The injured student and the biker were admitted to Nirmala Medical Center in Muvattupuzha.

According to eyewitnesses, the biker was making rounds near the college at high speed moments before the accident.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout