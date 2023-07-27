Case against crime branch CI for raping woman under pretext of marriage

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2023 11:23 AM IST Updated: July 27, 2023 11:39 AM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/HTWE

Malappuram: A sexual harassment case was registered against a police circle inspector on Thursday for raping a woman after 'offering her a false promise of marriage'.

The Kuttipuram police registered a case against Thrissur Crime Branch circle inspector A C Pramod. The complaint was lodged by an individual from Alappuzha.

Pramod, who was the Kuttipuram CI, was transferred to Thrissur a month ago. The complaint is that the police officer lured the woman with the false promise of marriage and raped her repeatedly at different locations.

RELATED ARTICLES

The woman lodged a complaint at the Malappuram women's police station. As the incident took place within the limits of Kuttipuram police station, the case was transferred to the jurisdcition.  

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout