Case against crime branch CI for raping woman under pretext of marriage

Malappuram: A sexual harassment case was registered against a police circle inspector on Thursday for raping a woman after 'offering her a false promise of marriage'.

The Kuttipuram police registered a case against Thrissur Crime Branch circle inspector A C Pramod. The complaint was lodged by an individual from Alappuzha.

Pramod, who was the Kuttipuram CI, was transferred to Thrissur a month ago. The complaint is that the police officer lured the woman with the false promise of marriage and raped her repeatedly at different locations.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Malappuram women's police station. As the incident took place within the limits of Kuttipuram police station, the case was transferred to the jurisdcition.