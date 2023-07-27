Muvattupuzha: The biker, who fatally injured a college student in an accident in Muvattupuzha, is a history-sheeter, the police said. Anson Roy is an accused in several cases including drug abuse and attempt to murder, police revealed on Thursday.

R Namita (20), a final year BCom student at the Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha was killed in a bike accident at around 5 pm on Wednesday when she was crossing the road with a friend. Another student, Anushree Raj, daughter of M D Jayarajan from Manimala, was injured in the accident.

CCTV visuals of the accident showed the bike from Muvattupuzha hitting the two students while they crossed the road with caution. While one of the students thrown into the air fell a few metres away, the other was carried on the bike for a few metres before crashing.

A case has been registered against Anson for manslaughter and rash or negligent driving.

Verbal spat moments before accident

The accused engaged in a verbal spat with the students moments before the accident when they warned him against speeding in the area. He allegedly sped into the area again despite the warning. The police are probing the claims of the students and have collected CCTV visuals from the area.

"He acted provocatively and did not show any signs of regret even after the accident. He said that bikes are prone to accidents and that it's nothing out of the ordinary," a student from Nirmala College told Onmanorama.

Around 300 students, who were at the hospital, launched a protest there following this remark; the police managed to disperse the crowd with great difficulty.

Anson has been transferred to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital from the private hospital for further treatment as he sustained severe head injuries in the accident.

Police suspect Anson was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. His blood will be tested for the presence of intoxicants.