Tribal man accused of killing wife under influence of alcohol arrested

Thrissur: A special investigation team led by the Chalakudy deputy superintendent of police arrested Manoj (42), a resident of Sasthampoovam Kadar tribal colony, accused of his wife’s murder.



Manoj was caught, when he returned home hung over on Saturday morning, from the Kerala State Electricity Board's Peringalkuthu quarters where he was residing with his family.

Manoj killed his wife Geetha (34) in the wee hours of Thursday at a secluded spot in the forest, police said.

“The accused is an alcoholic; he used to quarrel with his wife. On Wednesday night, he assaulted Geetha, following which their children alerted Athirappilly police. By the time the cops arrived at the scene, the accused had dragged Geetha deep into the forest. On Thursday morning, the children saw him carrying Geetha on his shoulder. He laid her inside the quarters and vanished from the spot. The children tried to wake her up and realised she was dead later,” Athirappilly CPO Giriprasad told Onmanorama.

During the inquest, it was found Geetha was subjected to brutal beating and dragged through the rocks before she succumbed to critical head injuries.

“Manoj is suspected to have killed Geetha under the influence of alcohol. Both belong to the Kadar community. Though Manoj is from the Sasthampoovam colony, he has been living with Geetha at Peringalkuthu after their marriage,” the officer added.

The accused was brought to the Chalakudy DySP office for further questioning. He will be produced before the Kodungallur magistrate soon after.

The couple has four children: Sudhin, Sudheesh, Sumesh and Shreya.