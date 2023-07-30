Minor girl 'killed after sexual assault' in Aluva laid to rest

Aluva: The five-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and killed by a migrant worker was buried at the public crematorium at Keezhmad near Aluva town in Ernakulam district on Sunday.

The last rites were performed after a public homage at her school in Thaikkattukkara. The school witnessed heart-wrenching scenes when the body arrived.

A large number of people including teachers, students and parents gathered on the school premises to pay tribute to the child. The girl's three siblings and parents had arrived at the school.



An ambulance carrying her body from the district hospital left for the school around 7.45 am on Sunday.



The girl, the child of a migrant couple from Bihar, had gone missing from her house at Garage Junction, near Aluva town on Friday evening. The suspected abductor and rapist was arrested later in the day.



The latter, who is also from Bihar, was staying on the first floor of the building where the child's family was residing.



"We received the complaint at 7.10 pm and an FIR was registered before 8 pm on Friday. Our team checked the CCTV visuals and found that the child was with the labourer. We apprehended him at 9.30 pm. However, he was in an inebriated state and the child was not with him then," Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar told the media.



A police official quoting the autopsy report said the girl was raped and strangulated. Her body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in Aluva town on Saturday.



Medical examination confirmed the girl was raped and strangulated, Kumar told PTI.



(With PTI inputs)