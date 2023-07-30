Muvattupuzha: The biker behind the accident that claimed the life of 19-year-old college girl last Wednesday doesn't possess even a learner's licence, revealed the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) after a joint investigation with the police.

MVD officials said that investigations revealed the accused biker Anson Roy had not even undergone the learner’s test to procure a provisional driving licence.

Anson's speeding bike had mowed down Namitha, a final-year BCom student when she was crossing the road in the heart of Muvattupuzha town.

Anson's bike which was seized by the police is now kept at the Muvattupuzha police station. An inspection found that it had undergone drastic remodelling. Its silencer and the two rear-view mirrors were also removed.

The officials said the intensity of the accident was accentuated as the bike had no crash guard.

The brakes of the bike got jammed in the impact of the accident and its front portion was completely destroyed as the dashboard flung away.

Anson is undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College as he was injured in the crash.