Ernakulam: The car in which actor Suraj Venjaramoodu was traveling met with an accident. The incident took place at Ernakulam's Palarivattom yesterday at midnight. Suraj's car hit the oncoming bike. The injured biker was admitted to the hospital. Suraj was on his way to Thiruvananthapuram.
Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's car hits bike in Kochi, 1 injured
