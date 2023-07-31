Excise raids migrant labour camps in Aluva

Aluva: Migrant labour camps here have fallen under the scanner of excise and police after a minor girl was sexually assaulted and killed by a worker from Bihar. A team of excise officials have raided migrant labour camps here after the public alleged that the majority of people in these camps are addicted to drugs and liquor.



On Monday morning, excise officials reached the area where migrant workers including the family of the slain child are residing.

The room of Asfaq, the accused in the child murder case was also raided.

“Over 50 camps under Aluva excise range will be raided today. Patrolling will be intensified in the coming days,” said an excise official.

Asfaq Alam (28) was intoxicated when police took him into custody on Friday. He had abducted the child on Friday around 3.30 pm from her residence here. Police said that Asfaq raped and killed the child at an abandoned area near Aluva market. The child's body was recovered on Saturday.

It is learnt that there is a sharp rise in criminal cases involved by migrant workers in the state. Government records also revealed that 34 lakh migrant workers are employed in Kerala. During 2016-23, a total of 159 guest labourers were booked in 118 murder cases.