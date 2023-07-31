Thiruvananthapuram: Non-priority category cardholders who hold white ration cards will receive only 2 kg of rice for this Onam as civil the supplies department has decided to the supply.



In July and previous months, the white cardholders had received 7 kg and 10 kg of rice respectively.

This move will be a big blow to the people who are already disappointed with the department's decision to limit the free Onam kit supply.

Earlier in July, the government announced that only yellow cardholders who come under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) scheme will be eligible for the free food kit.

Meanwhile, the civil supplies department has also given directions to limit the supply of wheat flour to blue and pink ration cardholders. Ration shops which got excess stock in July have been asked to distribute one packet each to these cardholders. But, all yellow and pink cardholders will get wheat flour packets this month too.

Yellow cardholders (AAY category) and pink cardholders (priority category) will get 2 kg and 3 kg respectively.