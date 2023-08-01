Aluva girl’s murder: National Child Rights panel takes suo motu case

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has registered a suo motu case in connection with the murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva.

The Commission has directed the Ernakulam district police chief to submit a detailed report within five days.

Police seek custody

The Ernakulam POCSO court will consider the application filed by the police seeking custody of the accused Asafaq Alam (28), a native of Bihar.

The court has given permission to conduct an identification parade in the presence of a magistrate. The police have asked those who saw the child and the accused together at various places to attend the identification parade.

Multiple charges

Apart from the four sections of the POCSO Act, the accused has also been charged with kidnapping with an intent to cause hurt and murder, sexual assault, murder, and unnatural abuse.

The remand report contained sections that could lead to the death or life imprisonment of the culprit, police said.

Search for drugs

The Excise team conducted an inspection to find out whether drugs were stored in the room where the accused stayed at Thaikkattukara, near Aluva town.

Politics heats up

Congress, Yuva Morcha, and Left Democratic Front activists took out marches in connection with the incident on Monday. The Congress Aluva block committee and Yuva Morcha activists marched to the office of the Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam (Rural) District, at Aluva, alleging lapses on the part of the police. They also charged that the absence of a minister or the district collector during the funeral of the child amounted to disrespect to the deceased.

The LDF activists, while conducting a protest march to the Aluva Municipality office, alleged that murders and antisocial activities were taking place because the municipality market, which was demolished nine years ago, was not rebuilt. Minister P Rajeev and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan visited the house of the deceased child at Thaikkattukara.

Riyas targets Congress

Meanwhile, Minister P A Muhammed Riyas has defended the State Government against the allegations levelled by Congress in connection with the murder of the child. “Everyone is pained by the incident. However, the Opposition is committing a despicable act by turning it against the government politically,” he said.

The national leadership of Congress should clarify its opinion on its statement comparing Uttar Pradesh with Kerala, he said.

Riyaz asked “whether sexual abuse is taking place every three hours in Kerala,” as alleged by the Opposition.

Child’s father seeks death penalty

The girl's father said he is confident that a proper investigation will be conducted into the murder of his daughter. "Some people suspect that more accused are behind the incident. You have to investigate that. I'm not the only one who wants the accused to get the death penalty. The whole of Kerala wants it. She was the daughter of Kerala. I have decided to stay with my family in Kerala for the time being," he said.

Rs 1 lakh sanctioned

State Minister Veena George said the Women and Child Development Department has sanctioned Rs 1 lakh as immediate relief to the family of the murdered girl. The amount was sanctioned from the department's relief fund.

The body of the girl who had gone missing from her house at Garage Junction, near Aluva town, on Friday evening was found the next day. She was the child of a migrant couple from Bihar. Medical examination confirmed the girl was raped and strangulated. Her alleged abductor and rapist, who was arrested soon, was staying on the first floor of the building where the child's family was residing.