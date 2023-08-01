Aluva minor murder: Accused in police custody till August 10

The Ernakulam POCSO court granted the custody of Asfaq Alam (28), the accused in the murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva, to the police till August 10. The court considered the application filed by the police seeking the same. The prosecution said the accused was not cooperating with the investigation and demanded police custody.

The body of the girl who had gone missing from her house at Garage Junction, near Aluva town, on Friday evening was found the next day. She was the child of a migrant couple from Bihar. Medical examination confirmed the girl was raped and strangulated. Asfaq Alam, who allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted the minor before killing her, was arrested soon after; he was staying on the first floor of the building where the child's family was residing.

Multiple charges

Apart from the four sections of the POCSO Act, the accused has been charged with kidnapping with an intent to cause hurt and murder, sexual assault, murder, and unnatural abuse. The remand report contained sections that could lead to death penalty or life imprisonment of the accused, police said.

Child’s father seeks death penalty

The girl's father meanwhile said he is confident that a proper investigation will be conducted into the murder of his daughter. "Some people suspect that more people are behind the incident. You have to investigate that. I'm not the only one who wants the accused to be sentenced to death. The whole of Kerala wants it. She was the daughter of Kerala. I have decided to stay with my family in Kerala for the time being," he said