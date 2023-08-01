Mumbai flight delayed due to hoax bomb threat at Nedumbassery, woman in custody

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Ernakulam: A woman hailing from Thrissur made a fake bomb threat onboard an IndiGo flight at Nedumbaserry on Tuesday morning. The plane to Mumbai took off an hour late due to the inconvenience caused.

During the security check at Nedumbassery airport, the woman who was scheduled for an Indigo flight to Mumbai caught the attention of officials.  When they enquired about the contents of her baggage, she claimed there was a bomb in her luggage.

In response to the threat, the authorities conducted a re-inspection of the entire plane to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew. The woman was promptly handed over to the Nedumbassery police for further investigation. 

