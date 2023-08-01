Palakkad: CPI has landed in a fresh controversy after Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin and 14 others resigned from the party district council here on Tuesday. Sources close to the party hinted that Muhsin tendered his resignation after getting disappointed over the disciplinary action against him.



CPI leadership had demoted the MLA from the executive committee to the district council after the internal inquiry committee found him engaging in dissident activities. Following Muhsin's move, the party witnessed mass resignation disclosing the disparities within the CPI.

A total of 14 CPI representatives from Pattambi, Kuzhakmandam, Mannarkkaaad, Malambuzha and Sreekrishnapuram resigned from the district council in solidarity with Muhsin.

They alleged that the party-state leadership have been approving the wrong decisions of the district committee without a second thought. They also criticised the party's lapses in delaying decisions on serious matters.

It is hinted that more people are likely to resign from the district council as national and state leadership ignore their complaints. The district leadership's intolerance towards criticism was also pointed out by the members who decided to step out from the district council.

Meanwhile, the district leadership stated that some people are trying to pressurise the party with the resignation bid. The district secretary responded that no member has informed the party of their resignation.