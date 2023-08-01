Pattambi MLA, 14 others resign from CPI Palakkad district council

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2023 12:45 PM IST Updated: August 01, 2023 01:45 PM IST
CPI leadership had demoted the MLA from the executive committee to the district council after the internal inquiry committee found him engaging in dissident activities. Photo: Manorama News

Palakkad: CPI has landed in a fresh controversy after Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin and 14 others resigned from the party district council here on Tuesday. Sources close to the party hinted that Muhsin tendered his resignation after getting disappointed over the disciplinary action against him.

CPI leadership had demoted the MLA from the executive committee to the district council after the internal inquiry committee found him engaging in dissident activities. Following Muhsin's move, the party witnessed mass resignation disclosing the disparities within the CPI.

A total of 14 CPI representatives from Pattambi, Kuzhakmandam, Mannarkkaaad, Malambuzha and Sreekrishnapuram resigned from the district council in solidarity with Muhsin.

RELATED ARTICLES

They alleged that the party-state leadership have been approving the wrong decisions of the district committee without a second thought. They also criticised the party's lapses in delaying decisions on serious matters. 

It is hinted that more people are likely to resign from the district council as national and state leadership ignore their complaints. The district leadership's intolerance towards criticism was also pointed out by the members who decided to step out from the district council.

Meanwhile, the district leadership stated that some people are trying to pressurise the party with the resignation bid. The district secretary responded that no member has informed the party of their resignation. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout