PFI crackdown: NIA attaches Green Valley Academy in Malappuram over terror charges

Malappuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached Green Valley Academy in Manjeri after finding that the banned outfit Popular Front of India has been using the centre for providing arms and physical training to its members. NIA claimed that Green Valley Academy is one of the oldest and largest Arms and Physical training Centres of PFI in Kerala.

The big move has been made as part of the nationwide crackdown on terrorist activities under PFI.



This is the sixth PFI Arms Training Centre and the 18th property of the outfit to be attached by the NIA in Kerala as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

On March 17, 2023, NIA had filed a Chargesheet against 59 accused, including the PFI as an organisation, in the case (RC-02/2022/NIA/KOC).

As part of its continuing investigations in the case, NIA has now attached this training centre spread over 10 hectares. The Green Valley Academy, Manjeri, Kerala is managed by the ‘Green Valley Foundation’ (GVF) and was used by the cadres of the National Development Front and subsequently by the PFI into which it merged.

Green Valley's alleged links with PFI

"PFI had been using Green Valley Academy for imparting arms training, physical training, and training on the use and testing of explosives to its cadres, identified to be part of their ‘Service Wing’. The facility was also used to harbour several ‘PFI Service Wing’ members after they committed crimes, including murders," claimed NIA.

"The Centre was used for imparting radical and rabid type of ideological training in PFI’s divisive and communal agenda and policies to its trained operatives, cadres and members. Offices of PFI and its frontal organisations were functioning from this centre's premises under the guise of educational institutions," NIA said in a press statement.

NIA attached 5 centres earlier

The five other PFI training centres attached previously by NIA in Kerala were Malabar House, Periyar Valley, Valluvanad House, Karunya Charitable Trust and Trivandrum Education and Service Trust (TEST).

Another 12 PFI Offices, used by the outfit’s leadership intermittently to organise training in arms and physical training, ideological propagation, and training for the commission of various crimes, including murders and terrorist acts, have also been attached.

NIA investigations have revealed that the PFI has been running many such training centres in the guise of charitable and educational trusts formed by the organisation’s members or leaders. Investigations have also revealed that the PFI had hired several buildings for running their training camps and activities relating to terror and violence.

Green Valley Academy has been offering a five-year integrated course that combines Islamic studies with secular streams of knowledge. The program has been bifurcated into Senior Secondary and Graduation levels. In the first two years, students are instructed to cover the prescribed syllabus of the Academy and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

In the subsequent three years, they may acquire a graduation of their choice from Indira Gandhi National Open University along with a prestigious Islamic degree from the Academy."