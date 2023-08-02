CI found guilty of sexually assaulting woman doctor

Crime Branch has found former Malayankeezhu Circle Inspector A V Saiju guilty of sexually assaulting a woman doctor.

The crime branch has sought the home department's permission to prosecute Saiju.

However, despite being involved in torture and forgery cases, police are not looking to dismiss him from the force.

Saiju, who also worked in the Kochi city control room, was the CI at Malayankeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram when the incident happened.

The woman doctor accused she was sexually assaulted by Saiju in October 2019. Police decided to file a chargesheet against Saiju after the Crime Branch investigation found the complaint to be true.

Apart from being found guilty of sexual assault, Saiju, former district leader of the pro-Left police union, was accused in molestation and forgery cases. But he has not been arrested for a single day. It is alleged that police protected him till he got bail in these cases.