Muvattupuzha accident: Anson discharged from hospital, arrested for Namitha's death

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 02, 2023 07:22 AM IST Updated: August 02, 2023 07:29 AM IST
(1) Namitha (2) Students pay homage to Namitha at Nirmala College (3) Anson Roy. Photo: Manorama

Muvatupuzha: The police on Tuesday arrested Anson, the biker behind the accident that claimed the life of a college girl last week. He was brought to the police station from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. 

Anson's speeding bike had mowed down R Namitha, a final-year BCom student when she was crossing the road in the heart of Muvattupuzha town on July 26.

Anson, who was injured in the accident, was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The police arrested him after he was discharged from the hospital after recovering from head and leg injuries.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fearing an outlash by the students, the police did not bring him to the accident site during the day and collect evidence. A police team led by CI PM Baiju arrived at Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha to collect information from Principal Dr KV Thomas and eyewitnesses. 

Another student, Anushree Raj, who was being treated at Kottayam's Caritas Hospital after being injured in the accident, has also left the hospital. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout