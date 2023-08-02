Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who is in the eye of a storm after the BJP and NSS asked him to apologise for his alleged anti-Hindu comments, said that he never intended to hurt any religious person.

Shamseer said that he respects all religions.

"How can science be against religion? It is unfortunate that such discussions are taking place in a state like Kerala. Many people have made such remarks before me. Yes, I said it too. The remark is not intended to offend any religious person," Shamseer told reporters on Wednesday.

He also said the assembly session will be held from August 7 to 24.

Beliefs are sacred, Shamseer should correct himself: Satheesan

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Wednesday said Shamseer erred while making a public statement on Lord Ganesha and should correct himself.

A recent speech by the Speaker attacking the Centre’s New Education Policy (NEP) attracted controversy after he made references to the elephant-headed deity. According to Shamseer, the NEP was promoting myths instead of a scientific temper.

Satheesan said Shamseer’s statement had allowed the Sangh Parivar outfits and the BJP to gain political advantage. Moreover, the CPM had made matters worse by reacting insensitively, the Congress leader added.

“Both the Sangh Parivar and the CPM are creating divisions in society,” said Satheesan.

He urged the CPM to tackle the issue sensitively and solve it maturely.

The Congress leader said that his front initially did not respond to the Speaker’s statement as it did not wish to add fuel to the fire. “But vested interests who are attempting to create trouble latched onto Shamseer’s comments and we soon heard so many threats from people who were adamant about chopping off hands and legs and sending people to the mortuary,” said Satheesan.

“Now that things have gone out of control, we are forced to respond,” he said.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district a few days ago, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of the modern advancements in science and technology.

The CPM too backed Shamsser saying he has not done anything wrong by commenting against the plans to teach children Hindu myths instead of scientific temper.