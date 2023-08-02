CPM, Shamseer's decision to not apologise a challenge to Hindu community: V Muraleedharan

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday called the CPM and Speaker A N Shamseer's decision to not apologise for the latter's remarks allegedly mocking Lord Ganesha a challenge to the Hindu community.

Speaker A N Shamseer has been accused of insulting Hindu gods during the inauguration of the Vidyajyothi Scheme at Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam early in July. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in 2014, the Speaker said that there were attempts to rebrand myths as scientific truths.

He specifically mentioned Modi's observations that traced the origins of plastic surgery, in-vitro fertilisation and aeroplanes to Lord Ganesha, Kauravas and the 'pushpaka vimana' in Ramayana.

"The CPM has decided to move forward by slandering Hindus and treating the community with contempt," said Muraleedharan. He further questioned whether scientific temper and discourses were only applicable in Hinduism.

"When it comes to the Speaker's religion, the stance differs. Scientific temper is not something that should be practised by just one religion. Is CPM of the opinion that Sree Narayan Gurudevan, who wrote 'Vinayakashtakam', was propagating superstitions? Despite the Nair and Ezhava outfits NSS and SNDP expressing their displeasure over the Speaker's remarks, the CPM did not take it at face value," said Muraleedharan.

He also demanded clarity on the Congress' stance on the issue. "Though the Congress demanded the Speaker correct his remarks, it is to be seen whether the party will cooperate with this Speaker in the Assembly," said Muraleedharan.

Those who instigated that temples were being used as arsenals by the RSS turned a blind eye in the case of the Popular Front. We all remember the stand the rulers of Kerala took in Green Valley, he added.