Vigilance checks at Walayar checkpost reveal ingenious modes to conceal bribe money

Palakkad: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has seized Rs 13,000 in cash that the officials posted at Walayar check post allegedly accepted as bribe.

A Vigilance team conducted the surprise raid last night and found the money rolled up, tied with rubber bands, and stuck to iron grills in the check post premises using magnets. They also seized notes wrapped in traffic awareness notices.

A Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), four Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVIs), and an Office Attender were deployed at the check post at that time. Except for one, none of the others had worn uniforms.

The inspection, which started at 11 pm on Tuesday, lasted till 4 am on Wednesday.

The officials accepted bribes and allowed the vehicles to pass through the check post without conducting any inspection, sources said.

This is the second such exercise carried out at the check post in the last two weeks following complaints of the officials collecting money amid a heavy rush of vehicles ahead of the Onam festival.